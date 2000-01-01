JPM UK Equity Plus C Perf Net Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.84%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.89
  • 3 Year alpha2.54
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.56%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BW4Q9778

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth through exposure to UK companies by direct investments in securities of such companies and through the use of Financial Derivative Instruments (derivatives).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .