JPM UK Higher Income C Net Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History5.02%
- 3 Year sharpe0.54
- 3 Year alpha-1.43
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.71%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B235S124
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide income and prospects of capital growth by investing primarily in Equity and Equity-Linked Securities of UK companies. The Fund aims to provide a higher income yield than the yield on the FTSE™ All-Share Index.