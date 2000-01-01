JPM UK Strategic Equity Income C Net Acc

  • Yield History4.72%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.52
  • 3 Year alpha-1.42
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  Fund Size (month end)
  • OCF0.75%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B235SZ61

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth and income through investment in a value style biased portfolio of UK companies.

