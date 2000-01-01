JPM Unconstrained Bond C Grs Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.31%
- 3 Year sharpe0.60
- 3 Year alpha1.39
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE LIBOR GBP Overnight
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.60%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3RJBL80
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to maximise returns by investing primarily in a global portfolio of fixed and floating rate Debt Securities.