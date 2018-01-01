JPM US Equity Income A Net Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Right Arrow 1
North America
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
JPMorgan
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00B3FJQ045
Benchmark
S&P 500 TR (Net of 15% withholding tax)
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To provide a portfolio designed to achieve income by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in US equities in any economic sector whilst participating in capital growth over the long-term (5-10 years). At least 80% of assets invested in equities of companies that are domiciled, or carrying out the main part of their economic activity, in the US.
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News