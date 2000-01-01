JPM US Equity Income B Net Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.04%
- 3 Year sharpe0.88
- 3 Year alpha2.81
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P 500 TR (Net of 15% withholding tax)
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.15%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3FJQ268
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide a portfolio designed to achieve income by investing primarily in US Equities in any economic sector whilst participating in long term capital growth.