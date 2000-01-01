JPM US Equity Income C Net Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.18%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.91
  • 3 Year alpha3.15
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 TR (Net of 15% withholding tax)
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.78%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3FJQ599

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide a portfolio designed to achieve income by investing primarily in US Equities in any economic sector whilst participating in long term capital growth.

