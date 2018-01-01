Interactive Investor
JPM US Select A Net Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

North America

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

JPMorgan

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B2Q5DX65

Benchmark

S&P 500 (Net of 15% with tax)

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To provide capital growth by investing in a portfolio of equity securities of US companies. At least 80% of assets invested in equities of companies that are domiciled, or carrying out the main part of their economic activity, in the US.

Regulatory Documents

Latest News

20 December

Top performing low-risk and high-risk funds in 2021

By Douglas Chadwick