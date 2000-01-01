JPM US Select C Net Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.65%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.93
  • 3 Year alpha-1.52
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 (Net of 15% with tax)
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.65%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B2Q5DQ98

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to invest in a portfolio of North American securities. The current policy is to invest for capital growth without any distribution target.

