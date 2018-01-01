Interactive Investor
JPM US Small Cap Growth A Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

North American Smaller Companies

income

JPMorgan

United Kingdom

GB00B1XN4Y45

Russell 2000 Growth Net of 15% withh tax

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide capital growth over the long-term (5-10 years) by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in a growth style biased portfolio of small capitalisation US companies. At least 80% of assets invested in a growth style biased portfolio of equities of small capitalisation companies that are domiciled, or carrying out the main part of their economic activity, in the US.

