JPM US Small Cap Growth B Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund Info
accumulation
JPMorgan
United Kingdom
GB00B2359Z32
Russell 2000 Growth Net of 15% withh tax
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide capital growth over the long-term (5-10 years) by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in a growth style biased portfolio of small capitalisation US companies. At least 80% of assets invested in a growth style biased portfolio of equities of small capitalisation companies that are domiciled, or carrying out the main part of their economic activity, in the US.
