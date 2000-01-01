JPM US Small Cap Growth C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.01
- 3 Year alpha10.41
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkRussell 2000 Growth NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.77%
- SectorNorth American Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8H99P30
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in a growth style biased portfolio of small capitalisation US companies.