Junior Oils P Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.24
- 3 Year alpha-4.3
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE 350 Oil&Gas Producers TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.28%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupMarlborough
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BH57C751
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the fund is to provide long-term capital growth from a global portfolio of small to medium capitalisation companies specialising in oil exploration and production. There may be occasions in light of adverse market conditions where the Investment Manager chooses to hold a high level of bonds and government securities.