Fund Info

  • Yield History1.32%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.66
  • 3 Year alpha-3.44
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE LIBOR 3 Month GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6Q84T67

Investment Strategy

To provide a positive absolute return, net of fees, higher than 3-month £ LIBOR, or a future replacement index* independent of market conditions over a 3-year rolling period. Capital invested in the Fund is at risk and there is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved over the 3-year rolling periods or in respect of any other time period. *LIBOR will be replaced by SONIA in 2021.

Latest news

