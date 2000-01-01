Jupiter Asian Income I GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.67%
- 3 Year sharpe0.86
- 3 Year alpha3.68
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AW AP Ex JPN TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.98%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BZ2YND85
Investment Strategy
To provide income together with the prospect of capital growth to achieve a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the FTSE AW Asia Pacific Ex Japan index over the long term (at least five years). The Fund aims to provide a level of income at least 20% higher than provided by the FTSE AW Asia Pacific Ex Japan index.