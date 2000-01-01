Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a well-diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by companies with either the predominant part of their assets in, or the predominant part of their revenues derived from, the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong and/or Taiwan that are listed, traded or dealt in on Regulated Markets in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the US, Singapore, Korea, Thailand and Malaysia or in a member state of the OECD.