Jupiter China Equity Fund U1 GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.61
- 3 Year alpha2.17
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Zhong Hua 10/40 NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.13%
- IA SectorChina/Greater China
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BFWH3B58
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a well-diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by companies with either the predominant part of their assets in, or the predominant part of their revenues derived from, the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong and/or Taiwan that are listed, traded or dealt in on Regulated Markets in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the US, Singapore, Korea, Thailand and Malaysia or in a member state of the OECD.