  • Yield History1.23%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.19
  • 3 Year alpha-5.76
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI China GR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.03%
  • SectorChina/Greater China
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3ZPHC12

Investment Strategy

To provide a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the MSCI China Index over the long term (at least five years) by investing at least 70% of the Fund in shares of companies that are incorporated, headquartered, listed, or which conduct a majority of their business activity, in Greater China (which includes Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). Derivatives will be used for efficient portfolio management purposes only.

