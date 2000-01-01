Jupiter China I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.23%
- 3 Year sharpe0.19
- 3 Year alpha-5.76
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI China GR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.03%
- SectorChina/Greater China
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3ZPHC12
Investment Strategy
To provide a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the MSCI China Index over the long term (at least five years) by investing at least 70% of the Fund in shares of companies that are incorporated, headquartered, listed, or which conduct a majority of their business activity, in Greater China (which includes Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). Derivatives will be used for efficient portfolio management purposes only.