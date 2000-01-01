Investment Strategy

To achieve long term capital growth by investing in companies that are considered by the Investment Manager to be well positioned to benefit from secular trends associated with the environmentally, socially and economically sustainable development of Greater China. The Fund will seek to derive its returns through a portfolio of companies that conduct a material proportion of their business in Greater China or derive a material proportion of their earnings from activities in Greater China. The Investment Manager will seek to identify the secular trends related to important developments in Greater China’s economy. The Investment Manager will, as a result, target investments in companies that are both well positioned to benefit from the long term growth characteristics of their sectors and which are able to withstand competitive pressure on their operating margins.