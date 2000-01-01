Jupiter Corporate Bond I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.46%
- 3 Year sharpe1.32
- 3 Year alpha0.92
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA £ Corporate Bond Sector
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.66%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B743QD80
Investment Strategy
To provide income with the prospect of capital growth, in order to achieve a return, net of fees, higher than the IA £ Corporate Bond Sector average over the long term (at least five years).