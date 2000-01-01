Jupiter Corporate Bond L Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.78%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.97
  • 3 Year alpha1.07
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA £ Corporate Bond Sector
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.24%
  • IA Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0002691805

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income with the prospect of capital growth, in order to achieve a return, net of fees, higher than the IA £ Corporate Bond Sector average over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the Fund is invested in fixed interest securities issued by companies based anywhere in the world. Up to 30% of the Fund may be invested in other assets, including open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash.

Latest news

