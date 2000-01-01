Jupiter Corporate Bond

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.87%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.98
  • 3 Year alpha0.32
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA £ Corporate Bond Sector
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.26%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0002691805

Investment Strategy

To provide income with the prospect of capital growth, in order to achieve a return, net of fees, higher than the IA £ Corporate Bond Sector average over the long term (at least five years).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .