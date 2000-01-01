Jupiter Distribution and Growth I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.33%
- 3 Year sharpe0.23
- 3 Year alpha-5.12
- Distribution Typeincome
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.04%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B6531T16
Investment Strategy
To provide income with the prospect of capital growth, in order to provide a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the composite benchmark* over the long term (at least five years), by investing at least 70% of the Fund in shares of companies and convertible bonds. *The benchmark is a composite of 75% FTSE All Share, 12.5% BAML High Yield Bond, 12.5% BAML Investment Grade Bond.