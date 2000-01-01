Investment Strategy

To provide income with the prospect of capital growth, in order to provide a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the composite benchmark* over the long term (at least five years by investing at least 60% of the fund in fixed interest securities issued by companies or governments based anywhere in the world. The remainder of the fund will be invested in other assets, including shares of companies (a majority of which are based in the UK), cash and near cash. *The benchmark is a composite of 25% FTSE All Share, 37.5% in BAML GBP 1-10 year corporate bond index, 37.5% in BAML GBP 10-15 year corporate bond index.