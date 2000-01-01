Jupiter Dynamic Bd D £ Hsc Q Inc
- Yield History4.18%
- 3 Year sharpe1.17
- 3 Year alpha0.99
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNo benchmark
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.68%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0895806684
Investment Strategy
To achieve a high income with the prospect of capital growth from a portfolio of investments in global fixed interest securities. The Fund will invest primarily in higher yielding assets including high yield bonds, investment grade bonds, government bonds, convertible bonds and other bonds (such as corporate bonds issued by companies domiciled in emerging markets). The manager will only enter into derivative transactions for the purpose of efficient management of the portfolio including, but not limited to, forward currency transactions to hedge exposures back into Euros, interest rate futures to hedge duration exposure and credit default swaps and options to hedge credit risk, and not for investment.