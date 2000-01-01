Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve a high income with the prospect of capital growth from a portfolio of investments in global fixed interest securities. The Fund will invest primarily in higher yielding assets including high yield bonds, investment grade bonds, government bonds, preference shares, convertible bonds and other bonds. The manager will only enter into derivative transactions for the purpose of efficient management of the portfolio including, but not limited to, forward currency transactions to hedge exposures back into Euros, and not for investment.