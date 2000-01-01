Jupiter Ecology I Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.86%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.68
  • 3 Year alpha-4.33
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE ET100 TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.78%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7W6PR65

Investment Strategy

To provide capital growth with the prospect of income, over the long term (at least five years) by investing in companies whose core products and services address global sustainability challenges. At least 70% of the Fund is invested in shares of companies based anywhere in the world whose core products and services address global sustainability challenges. Up to 30% of the Fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of other companies, open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash. Companies must meet both a comprehensive financial assessment and environmental and social criteria including looking at a full range of ethical exclusions.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .