Investment Strategy

To provide a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the MSCI Emerging Markets Europe 10/40 Index over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the fund is invested in shares of companies based in Central or Eastern Europe. Up to 30% of the fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of companies based anywhere in the world, open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash.