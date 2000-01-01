Jupiter Enhanced Distribution I Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.62%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.54
  • 3 Year alpha-0.9
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.63%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BZ0PF265

Investment Strategy

To provide a monthly income and the prospect of capital growth over the long term by investing in a diversified range of assets.

Latest news

