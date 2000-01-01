Jupiter Europe (ex UK) SmlComs I GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.02
- 3 Year alpha-7.17
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkEMIX Smlr European Coms Ex UK TR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.20%
- IA SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BRTNQ884
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long term capital growth through investing primarily in an equity portfolio of smaller companies incorporated in Europe (excluding the United Kingdom) or of companies incorporated outside of Europe (excluding the United Kingdom) which have a predominant proportion of their assets and/or business operations in Europe (excluding the United Kingdom).