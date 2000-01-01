Jupiter European Income I Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.08%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.70
  • 3 Year alpha-2.03
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.02%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6QMYW18

Investment Strategy

To provide income together with the prospect of capital growth to achieve a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the MSCI Europe ex UK over the long term (at least five years).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .