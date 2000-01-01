Jupiter European Income I Inc

Fund
  • Yield History3.17%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.70
  • 3 Year alpha-2.05
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.02%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B5BJPR27

Investment Strategy

To provide income together with the prospect of capital growth to achieve a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the MSCI Europe ex UK over the long term (at least five years).

Latest news

