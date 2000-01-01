Jupiter European L Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.74%
  • IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BF154M89

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the FTSE World Europe Ex UK Index over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the Fund is invested in shares of companies that are based in Europe (excluding the UK). Up to 30% of the Fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of companies based anywhere in the world and other closed or open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), as well as cash and near cash.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .