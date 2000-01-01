Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the FTSE World Europe Ex UK Index over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the Fund is invested in shares of companies that are based in Europe (excluding the UK). Up to 30% of the Fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of companies based anywhere in the world and other closed or open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), as well as cash and near cash.