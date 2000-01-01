Jupiter European Smaller Coms I GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkEMIX Smlr European Coms Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.99%
  • IA SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BKYBZ471

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the EMIX Smaller European Companies Ex UK Index over rolling 5 year periods. At least 70% of the Fund is invested in shares of smaller companies based in Europe (excluding the UK). Up to 30% of the Fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of other companies based anywhere in the world, fixed interest securities, open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash.

