Jupiter European Smaller Coms I GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkEMIX Smlr European Coms Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.99%
- IA SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BKYBZ588
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the EMIX Smaller European Companies Ex UK Index over rolling 5 year periods. At least 70% of the Fund is invested in shares of smaller companies based in Europe (excluding the UK). Up to 30% of the Fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of other companies based anywhere in the world, fixed interest securities, open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash.