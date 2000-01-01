Jupiter European Special Sit I GBP Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.06%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.70
  • 3 Year alpha-1.53
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.02%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BQ1KNZ69

Investment Strategy

To provide a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the FTSE World Europe Ex UK Index over the long term (at least five years).

