Jupiter Financial Opportunities I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.32%
- 3 Year sharpe0.98
- 3 Year alpha7.33
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI/Financials GR USD
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.00%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5LG4657
Investment Strategy
To provide capital growth over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the fund is invested in shares of companies in the financial services and related sectors based anywhere in the world. Up to 30% of the fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of other companies, open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash.