Jupiter Financial Opportunities I Inc

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.32%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.97
  • 3 Year alpha7.31
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI/Financials GR USD
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.00%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8JYV946

Investment Strategy

To provide capital growth over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the fund is invested in shares of companies in the financial services and related sectors based anywhere in the world. Up to 30% of the fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of other companies, open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash.

Latest news

