Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.20%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.97
  • 3 Year alpha-9.52
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkSONIA
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.21%
  • IA SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6Q84T67

Investment Strategy

To provide a positive total return, net of fees, higher than SONIA GBP independent of market conditions over a 3-year rolling period.

