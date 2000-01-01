Jupiter Fund of Investment Trusts L Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.04%
- 3 Year sharpe0.55
- 3 Year alpha-0.66
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh Sec/Eqty InvInstrs TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- OCF2.96%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0004795034
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the Fund is invested in shares of investment trusts and other closed-ended investment companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. Up to 30% of the Fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of other companies and closed or open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash.