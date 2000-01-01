Jupiter Fund of Investment Trusts L Inc

  • Yield History0.04%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.55
  • 3 Year alpha-0.66
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh Sec/Eqty InvInstrs TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF2.96%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0004795034

The Fund aims to provide capital growth over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the Fund is invested in shares of investment trusts and other closed-ended investment companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. Up to 30% of the Fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of other companies and closed or open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash.

