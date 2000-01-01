Jupiter Global Elgy Div D GBP Acc HSC
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.24
- 3 Year alpha2.56
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.85%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1388737816
Investment Strategy
The Fund will principally comprise of companies considered by the Investment Manager to be part of the transition to a sustainable economy. The Fund will invest globally in a diverse portfolio of holdings which include equity, equity related securities, fixed income transferable securities (which may include some high yield fixed income transferable securities), units of collective investments schemes, cash, deposits and money market instruments. Focus will be on companies which are considered by the Investment Manager to provide both consistent and growing yield opportunities.