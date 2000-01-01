Jupiter Global Equity Income I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.21%
- 3 Year sharpe0.80
- 3 Year alpha-1.67
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI GR USD
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.02%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B9CGQG68
Investment Strategy
To provide income together with the prospect of capital growth in order to achieve a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the MSCI AC World Index over the long term (at least five years).