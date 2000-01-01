Jupiter Global Equity Income I Acc

Fund
  • Yield History3.21%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.80
  • 3 Year alpha-1.67
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI GR USD
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.02%
  • SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B9CGQG68

Investment Strategy

To provide income together with the prospect of capital growth in order to achieve a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the MSCI AC World Index over the long term (at least five years).

