Investment Strategy

The Fund objective is to provide capital growth over rolling 5-year periods. At least 70% of the Fund in shares of companies which the Investment Manager believes drive or benefit from (or have the potential to drive or benefit from) financial innovation, including but not limited to payments technology, digital financial services, mobile banking and blockchain, based anywhere in the world. The Fund may also invest up to 30% of the Fund in other transferable securities (including shares of companies not associated with financial innovation ), open-ended funds (equity or money market funds, including funds managed or operated by Jupiter or an associate of Jupiter) , cash, near cash, money market instruments and deposits.