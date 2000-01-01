Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a return, net of fees, that is higher than that provided by the MSCI AC World Index over the long term (at least five years).At least 70% of the Fund is invested in shares of companies which offer the potential for growth and that meet the Fund’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) requirements based anywhere in the world. Up to 30% of the Fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of other companies, open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash.