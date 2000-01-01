Jupiter Global Sustainable Eqs T Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.42%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.12
  • 3 Year alpha-0.7
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI GR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.71%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BFWVP664

Investment Strategy

At least 70% of the Fund is invested in shares of companies which offer the potential for growth and that meet the Fund’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) requirements based anywhere in the world. Up to 30% of the Fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of other companies, open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash.

Latest news

