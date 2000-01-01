Jupiter Growth & Income I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.13%
- 3 Year sharpe0.19
- 3 Year alpha-5.24
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.01%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B6QQDN77
Investment Strategy
To provide growth and income in order to generate a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the FTSE All Share Index over the long term (at least five years).