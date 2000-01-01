Jupiter Growth & Income I Inc

  • Yield History4.27%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.19
  • 3 Year alpha-5.22
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.01%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6QDDF07

Investment Strategy

To provide growth and income in order to generate a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the FTSE All Share Index over the long term (at least five years).

Latest news

