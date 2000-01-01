Jupiter Income Trust I Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.23%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.48
  • 3 Year alpha-1.7
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.94%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B5VXKR95

Investment Strategy

To provide income together with the prospect of capital growth, to achieve a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the FTSE All Share Index, over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the fund is invested in shares of companies based in the UK (i.e. companies domiciled, headquartered or which conduct a majority of their business activity, in the UK). Up to 30% of the fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of other companies based anywhere in the world, open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .