Jupiter Income Trust I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.37%
- 3 Year sharpe0.48
- 3 Year alpha-1.68
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.94%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupJupiter
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B6QR2553
Investment Strategy
To provide income together with the prospect of capital growth, to achieve a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the FTSE All Share Index, over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the fund is invested in shares of companies based in the UK (i.e. companies domiciled, headquartered or which conduct a majority of their business activity, in the UK). Up to 30% of the fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of other companies based anywhere in the world, open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash.