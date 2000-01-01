Jupiter Income Trust L Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.16%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.22
  • 3 Year alpha-4.65
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.69%
  • IA SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0004791389

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income together with the prospect of capital growth, to achieve a return, net of fees, higher than that provided by the FTSE All Share Index, over the long term (at least five years). At least 70% of the Fund is invested in shares of companies based in the UK (i.e. companies domiciled, headquartered or which conduct a majority of their business activity, in the UK). Up to 30% of the Fund may be invested in other assets, including shares of other companies based anywhere in the world, open-ended funds (including funds managed by Jupiter and its associates), cash and near cash.

Latest news

