Jupiter India Select D GBP Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI India GR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.95%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0946220000

Investment Strategy

To achieve long term capital growth through investment primarily in India and selected opportunities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and the Maldives. The Fund’s investment policy is to achieve the objective by investing primarily in companies operating or residing in India and selected opportunities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and the Maldives.

